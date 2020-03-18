To the editor:
Bob Foley, a conservative, is devaluing the lives of young men and women at Wheaton College in Norton by looking at their comments as a sign of weakness, calling their position “a minor inconvenience.”
“Instead, tears, sadness, and disappointment were the words of the day.” Foley said. (“Just dropped on us? Really?” Letter to the editor, March 17)
Foley favors a past that a conservative sees as preferable, because he knows what it was like and maintaining it benefits him; not like an unknowable future.
He views the past to be sanctified and ordained, instead of the possibilities of a better future, as many students do.
A conservative is defined as, “A person who is averse to change and holds to traditional (past?) values and attitudes,” This conservative, Foley, demeans students who look forward to the challenge of building a better world.
Immanuel Kant identified the progressive movement as being a movement away from barbarism and ignorance toward a more civilized world, a view I share.
A political scientist, Marquis de Condorcet, predicted that politically progressive people would change the world, eliminating slavery, increasing the rise of literacy, lessening inequalities between the sexes, while reforming harsh prisons and a decline in poverty. Can conservatives say as much?
I favor men and women who look forward to building a better future, not maintaining the past.
To me, the students’ entire lives have changed. Their future plans taken away. While Foley only, “… fear(s) for their ability to handle any real crisis that might present itself to their cloistered existence,” I see our future in them.
John Wade
Norton
