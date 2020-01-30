To the editor:
It’s true that Norton and other area towns receive less money under the Student Opportunity Act than the Commonwealth’s Gateway Cities. (“Baker’s education funding plan largely bypasses Attleboro area schools,” Jan. 28, Page A1).
But, that’s a feature, not a bug, of the legislation.
The Student Opportunity Act updates the Foundation Budget, by which the state calculates aid to districts. Its overarching intent is to address the Commonwealth’s persistently wide achievement gaps, so it focuses on adequately funding the education of special education students, English-language learners, and students from low-income backgrounds.
Gateway Cities disproportionately educate students from these populations, they have faced significant budget shortfalls, and as a result, they receive the brunt of new money under the Student Opportunity Act.
This is a good thing. It means the new funding will help the greatest number of students most in need.
It’s worth noting that nearby Attleboro is a Gateway City. Per numbers released by the governor’s office, its Chapter 70 aid will increase by 13% of its 2020 Foundation Budget by 2027.
It’s also worth noting that hiring a teacher for English-language learners is fully in line with the intent of this legislation. If that’s how the superintendent is planning to use Norton’s SOA money, he’s doing it right.
John Griffin
Walpole
