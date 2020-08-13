To the editor:
Regarding The Sun Chronicle editorial “Returning to school . . . safely” (Our View, Friday, Aug. 7)
I’m an 18-year-old senior at Foxborough Regional Charter School and there is no way kids are not going to get infected with the coronavirus if they go to school. I know kids who left my school and got addicted to crack or brought vodka to school and drank it during the day. You can’t trust kids to make good judgement calls. Little kids in first grade don’t even know what a virus is and won’t take precautions to stop the spread. They will most definitely spread the disease like wildfire if they get it.
But even if all the kids followed all the rules I have serious doubts that the virus wouldn’t spread. Take the hallways for example. The hallways are a cramped place where kids walk as slow as possible on purpose, and when you add the occasional fight, COVID-19 will surely spread. The same goes for the lunchroom. For half of the year the soap dispenser was broken and even if it was working there simply are not enough sinks for every kid to wash their hands. And every week there would be a big commotion over something which was usually a fight.
I don’t think going to school or hybrid learning is in the best interest of anyone. The only way for schools to not be epicenters for the virus is for there to be complete remote learning. I’m aware of the weaknesses of remote learning, after all I participated in it. Most kids, myself included, didn’t do any work until the last days of school. Remote learning definitely has its downsides that need to be tweaked, but it is much better than the alternatives. Trust me, I want to have a normal last year of high school before college where I can actually be with my friends, but I also do not want to have an obituary page in every high school yearbook this year.
Shane Stapleton
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.