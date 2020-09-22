Letter to the editor: Students need to be told to maskup
To the editor:
Picture this: It’s a beautiful late-summer Friday afternoon around 2:20. North Attleboro Middle School students are happily walking along Landry Avenue and Mount Hope Street in close pairs and groups of three or four on their way home from school.
Not one child is wearing a mask. Yes, the kids are outdoors, and yes, they’ve spent the day indoors with masks on.
However, if they do not socially distance themselves from others or wear their masks, everything that is done during the school day to protect them is for naught.
These young people have the potential to transmit the coronavirus to others, including friends, family, and teachers.
Parents need to step up and constantly remind their children to behave in a responsible manner, no matter where they are. Lives depend upon this. Please remain vigilant during these uncertain times.
Barbara Simpson
North Attleboro
