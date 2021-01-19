To the editor:
Two prominent questions surfaced after listening to the entire speech that President Donald Trump made in Washington on Jan. 6.
The president and others filed, and lost, more than 60 lawsuits contesting the election process, vote counting, and the voting certification in a number of states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Each and every claim was rejected by the courts.
How did the electoral process in so many states become so corrupt, debased and dysfunctional during your four years as president?
How did the judicial system become so derailed and corrupt during his term -- a term in which he appointed more than 200 judges to the federal bench?
Anyone would have correctly expected that a few of these cases might have been thrown out, but certainly not 100 percent of them.
My concern about the state of the Executive branch of our federal government these last four years appears to have been grossly misdirected.
Kenneth Salome
Attleboro
