To the editor:
How sad that all of this newspaper’s columnists still have Donald Trump living in their head.
From the same old political cartoons to the Orange-Man-bad columns, this opinion page has become so predictable.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has issued many executive orders including stopping oil and gas production which led to the laying off of thousands of jobs, including many union jobs.
He has created a fiasco at the border and we again have caravans of migrants flocking to the border in the midst of a pandemic. Many unaccompanied minors are coming in and being held. During Trump’s time in power, there was an outcry of children being held in cages and these same Sun Chronicle columnists were outraged. Now there is just silence by these columnists and the mainstream media.
The call for a little balance falls upon deaf ears.
I do, however, look forward to Fridays for Bob Foley’s Column. A breath of fresh air.
Joe Chaplow
Attleboro
