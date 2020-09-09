To the editor:
Re: Excerpt from the poem “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer used in article on Page A1. (“Removal of trees at city park stirs anger,” Sept. 8): HE (Kilmer) was a great poet and a hero of the legendary “Fighting 69th” in World War 1, who died in combat in 1918.
If you lead the front page with a quote, I think a minimal requirement is two seconds to Google the person you’re quoting.
I appreciate The Sun Chronicle as a source of especially local info, but this type of basic error feeds those who look for errors. A name is not gender specific.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
