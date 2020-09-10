To the editor:
I would like to see a little correctness in the name of our daily newspaper. Let’s be honest, The Sun Chronicle should correctly be named The Daily Democrat.
Being 100% positive when it comes to the radical Democratic view and 100% negative toward anything Republican is disturbing to say the least. Call it what it is.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
