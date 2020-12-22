Sun Chronicle photos help brighten day
To the editor:
Taking a moment to thank your wonderful photographer, Mark Stockwell, for his extraordinary photos. The recent photo of the Canada geese was especially striking.
Don’t know how he happens to be in the right place at the right time to capture some of these, but thanks for giving us some bright spots in this year of doom and gloom.
Michelle Barbieri
North Attleboro
