Sun Chronicle piece brought left this reader in tears
To the editor:
It is rare that I sit down to read the newspaper and wind up in tears, but that is exactly what happened as I read the article about Joyce Lewis and Dakota Walker at the Black Lives Matter Rally in Attleboro. (“It’s peace and love,” Friday, June 12, Page A1)
I had seen the powerful images of the pair taken by Heller Photography posted on Facebook. The images of the two stayed with me and, not being able to attend the protest, I was left wondering about their story. Through their words and actions, Walker and Lewis instruct us both in why the protests are so needed and in our shared humanity that can bring us through this turbulent time.
Many thanks to Kayla Canne for the beautifully written piece and to The Sun Chronicle for featuring it.
LeeAnn Dobro
Attleboro
