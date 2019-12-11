To the editor:
Your daily biased political cartoon events contain no humor and in most cases are slanted and distasteful.
News events should be published as they are, not the way The Sun Chronicle wants them to be.
The election has been over for years.
You lost. Get over it.
Philip Sharp
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.