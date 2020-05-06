To the editor:
The opinion entitled “A failed presidency” published April 23 by this newspaper is an exaggeration leading to a debatable conclusion.
When a nation is hit with an unsuspected disaster, leaders must move swiftly while under great duress. It is different for those who have the luxury of hindsight. If Trump was so wrong, then too are the leaders of 184 countries worldwide who were caught off guard and unprepared to combat the vicious coronavirus.
No matter what your opinion on the coronavirus, it is undeniable that communist China bears the brunt of responsibility for this global pandemic. From the moment the virus emerged, China duped world leaders by maintaining the virus was non-transferable to humans. To add further deceit, China’s government gobbled up the world’s personal protection gear.
Democrats blame Trump; however, when Trump issued a ban on incoming flights from China and Iran, the Democrats sought, via legislation, to strip his authority to impose the ban calling Trump’s action anti-immigrant, racist and xenophobic. House leader Nancy Pelosi even went so far to encourage public gathering at San Francisco’s Chinatown district. When the ban was issued, the Dems were intently engaged in impeaching the President.
With 29 candidates, no one voiced concern over the coronavirus during the five televised Democratic Primary Debates spanning from January 14 to mid-March. Democrats' total focus then was simply to defeat Trump, climate change, and enormous taxpayer funded giveaways. Where was their leadership? Even now, they sit at home-some eating expensive ice cream.
I concur more virus testing is needed. I feel Trump placed the responsibility of testing with local governors and mayors while the federal government provides essential national support is exactly right. I also believe the administration’s quick action to cut regulations which stalled battle readiness was prudent and wise.
For all the negatives applied to Trump by this newspaper, I can bundle and add additional negatives to the presumptive Democrat Presidential Nominee Joseph Biden.
Lorraine Nye
Rehoboth
