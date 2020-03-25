To the editor:
Don’t you think that The Sun Chronicle should be a little more supportive of President Trump rather than always showing him in a negative manner? I’m getting tired of it.
I would imagine other readers are as well. Let’s show a little respect and support.
Robert Motta
Foxboro
