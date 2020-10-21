To the editor:
Wow. The Sun Chronicle has shown real courage recently with its endorsement of Ed Markey for the U. S. Senate. (“Markey for Senate,” Our View, Oct. 10)
One thing’s for sure: Anyone could have safely bet that The Sun Chronicle would not have made this endorsement before the Democrat Primary of last September. Why? Can the paper’s readership imagine the dilemma within the editorial board had the general election been between Markey and the young Joe Kennedy?
My, my. I can almost hear the cries of liberal anguish from your offices on South Main Street.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
