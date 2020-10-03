To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle on Oct. 1, Our View (“What a disgrace”) was too “both-sided” — a common fault of modern journalists perhaps thought needed to show respect for their entire clientele.
It is wrong to blame the two participants and moderator for the debate having been “A complete and utter disgrace.”
Yes, “Trump was the bully,” but “Biden ... didn’t show he could stand up,” was off-the-mark and wrong.
Your saving-grace was remembering that McCain “grabbed the microphone” to declare Obama “a decent ... citizen.” That is the key to fixing the debate structure!
You mentioned that The Commission on Presidential Debates said it would be revising the format. Good! They should “grab the microphone” and equip The moderator to mute, not silence, an interrupter.
The muted speech, recorded, remains in the public domain for review.
Debate performances in their entirety are important and must be revealed. Body language and whom is being addressed count, too.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
