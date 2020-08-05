To the editor:
I am very disappointed that Shop & Shop let down of vigilance during our pandemic.
For the last three times I have gone shopping there have been no wipes entering the store to wipe down cart handles. There is also no hand sanitizer at the checkout counters to make sure I am not bringing the virus home.
I do keep sanitizer in my purse but am not sure everyone does the same. It’s not only teenagers causing a problem.
Pam Desautel
Attleboro
