A step backward for education
To the editor:
I just read Ned Bristol’s most recent column (“Math is easy,” March 16, Opinion) and I just have to write.
His call (echoing columnist Bob Foley’s suggestion in his Dec. 4 column, “How to fix STEM problem? Plain old math”) for not allowing students to use calculators until the seventh grade is a much-needed step backward into the future.
I am hopeful that someone in the Sun Chronicle area has one of those new fangled machines that can send letters along little wires to far away places so that we can alert the Department Of Book Learning down in Warshington (sic) to Ned and Bob’s great idea.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
