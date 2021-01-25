To the editor:
In an event that will soon be memory-holed by Democrats and their minions in the media, the National Guard, who gave their time to ensuring the safe and successful inauguration of President Joe Biden, were ordered to take refuge in a parking garage. Unsurprisingly, some then tested positive for COVID-19 since social distancing was likely impossible.
Belatedly realizing the poor optics of photos of the National Guard sleeping in an unheated parking garage with only one bathroom, Jill Biden rode to the rescue by offering homemade chocolate chip cookies — as if they were small children who could be pacified by getting to pick out a toy from the treasure chest after behaving during a dental exam.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump offered to let them stay at his Washington, D.C., hotel which presumably has better facilities. Remind me again, which man is supposed to be the more callous?
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
