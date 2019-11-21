Professional, smart and competent -- that's the impression given by long-serving Ambassadors William Taylor and Marie Yovanovitch and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent during House impeachment hearings this week.
It was new to me that the embassies and consulates have a program to help countries avoid corruption by bolstering prosecutors and judges, certainly vital to a healthy democracy.
They spoke of being nonpartisan, furthering the interests of the U.S. When you're outside the U.S., these people are your lifeline, your protection. They were for me.
Staff added my two preschoolers to my passport using old photos so my mother and I could flee an abusive ex-husband. A woman said it could cost her her job, but she did it. Embassies advance U.S. business interests and trade.
I know part of President Trump's allure was his promise to cut red tape, which can be frustrating with large organizations, especially the government. But if our president damages our relationships with other countries by delaying weapons delivery needed to defend a border under assault, and by bullying them to interfere in our election and investigate Joe Biden, and if he engages his personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, to do the work of the State Department, we lose our integrity, insult the professionalism of State Department employees and destroy their accomplishment.
It's too big a price for shortcuts. I remember (President) Nixon and (Vice President) Spiro Agnew resigning, and President Clinton being reprimanded, and I'm sorry our country has to feel embarrassed by impeachment again, but I believe it's needed. And next election, integrity has to be a top requirement.
Sheila Deffely
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.