Team Callahan was a loser when it came to coronavirus precautions
To the editor:
As an elderly member of the Attleboro community, I sure wish that Kevin Callahan — coach of Team Callahan in the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League — had provided face-masks tor himself and the 15 members of his title winning team before he assembled them for that group photo (“Team Callahan reins in Seekonk to reign as league champ,” Aug. 14, Page B1, Sports)
Because the minimum COVID-19 contagion precautions in place today require face-masks and social distancing, I’ll temper any congratulations for their title-winning performance by sincerely hoping that I and other vulnerable old-timers don’t have any contact with them, or their brothers, or their sisters, or their mothers, or their fathers, or their grandmothers, or their grandfathers, or their fellow students, or their friends, or the businesses they shop at, or the folks they work with, or anyone else for that matter who has been within six feet of them since that photo was taken.
Patrick Brady
Attleboro
