To the editor:
Ten years from now, we’re going to look back at these days and wonder how anybody ever believed in Donald Trump.
People will look at videos of his lying speeches and scratch their heads.
Those who supported him will be nowhere to be found.
No one will want to be seen as having been for the Trump phenomenon, much the same way the Tories disappeared after the Revolutionary War.
This of course is, based upon the premise that there will be a 10-years-from-now.
As the law closes in on his criminal enterprises, Trump becomes a very dangerous individual.
He might beat the wrap; he might even get re-elected or he could be found guilty of a major crime, which there seems to be evidence of.
Trump would then have a choice — either resign and bargain for leniency, as Nixon did, or give himself wartime powers by starting a conflict somewhere in the world. The latter could lead to a world of chaos.
This falls within the realm of possibility. We have spent billions of dollars devising ways of destroying ourselves, and we’ve given this awesome power to a president who is more concerned with his own survival than the fate of the world.
He has demonstrated his lack of empathy for human suffering time and time again; leaving the Kurd’s to their slaughter comes to mind.
Donald Trump will be impeached in the House of Representatives.
From there it will go to the Republican-held Senate, where a trial will ensue.
A vote will determine if he stays or if he goes, and all eyes will be on the Republicans.
Will they break ranks and do the right thing or will they leave this president in power, more powerful than ever?
Barry Close
Norton
