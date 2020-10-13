To the editor:
I had to laugh at a recent, way too long, guest column from Bob Foley. (“A quick fix to at least some of our political woes,” Oct. 9, Opinion) It was just more of the same.
People probably say the same about the opinion letters I submit, but I at least try to be fair and stick to the facts.
In his column, he calls out eight Democrats that have served long terms in either state or federal government but could only come up with one Republican, Mitch McConnell. How fair is that?
He even went as far to call out the names of Democrats that have long passed away or are no longer serving in government.
I guess he forgot to include the following Republicans: Richard Shelby, Jim Sensenbrenner, Orin Hatch, Doug Young, Chuck Grassley, and Pat Roberts, all of whom are still serving or have served from between 39 to 47 years.
Yes, I agree some of the benefits these elected officials receive are outrageous but the actual pay scale seems to be in line with the jobs they must perform.
He goes on to suggest that people start to vote for any new names they see on election ballots. Just how fool hardy is that? What would that really change? They will still be getting the same pay and benefits as the people they want to replace.
If Foley really wanted to talk about fairness he should try to explain our present tax code which allows sleazy businessmen like Trump to only pay a few hundred dollars in federal taxes while claiming to make millions.
Trump’s failure to pay his fair share, along with most of the others at the top of the earnings ladder, is the most unfair practice of all in this country. The rich push their tax burdens onto the middle class.
We are facing massive debt in this country as corporate taxes have gone down 21% while Medicare and Social Security taxes have risen 5%. We need a major change in the tax code in this country, which would be a “quick fix” to many of our problems. Just changing faces in our government is not a solution.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
