To the editor:
Home Instead Senior Care has just completed our 15th year of “Be a Santa to a Senior.” The program identifies seniors in the local community who might like to receive a gift for Christmas. We work with local council on aging groups, nursing homes, as well as adult day health centers and individuals.
This is truly a community effort.
We ask vendors and businesses to put up a Christmas tree with tags that contain gift requests. A person takes a tag and purchases a gift. We collect all the gifts, wrap them, and deliver them.
Each year we are overwhelmed with the community outpouring for this program. Christmas lives in all our hearts … young and old.
Each year more businesses decide to sponsor our program as their community/gift giving program. It is beyond heartwarming. I wish everyone could see the participants receiving their gifts. Holding up their sweater or jewelry or pocketbook. They are happy and delighted to be included in the program. Many receive gift cards from very generous supporters of the program. Our program was so large this year that each participant received a few gifts and/or an extra gift card.
Many of our sponsors have been working with us for years; The Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, The United Chamber of Commerce, Mansfield Bank makes a generous donation, Wingate Residences of Norton, The Branches of North Attleboro, Residents Inn of Foxboro, Keller Williams Realty of Plainville, Flaky Crust Pies of Norton, Horizon Beverages of Norton, Medtronics of Mansfield, and Bristol Connect of Swansea.
These sponsors and the generous members of our community, who purchase gifts, make this program possible. It is truly what the “Christmas spirit” is about.
Over a thousand gifts were collected for over 300 participants. We are deeply grateful for the generosity of the community.
Seniors in our communities enhance our lives every single day.
They have raised families, fought in wars, weathered severe economic depressions, and in many cases had heartache. They are vital and important to the well being of communities and families and deserve as much support and happiness as we can provide.
Thank you.
Debbie Nichols
