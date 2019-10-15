Letter to the editor: Thank you all who helped Abundant Hope Pregnancy Resource Center
To the editor:
On behalf of Abundant Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Attleboro, I would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to everyone that attended our 11th Anniversary Celebrate Life Fundraising Dinner on Sept. 26.
It is only through the generous support of donors like you that we are able to continue this mission of helping women and their children in our community. And to all the volunteers that gave of their time and talent, we cannot thank you enough.
Our annual fundraiser was a great success and we are overjoyed for your continued prayerful and financial support.
Darlene Howard
Executive Director
