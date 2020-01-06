Letter to the editor: Thank you all who made The Arc’s annual holiday party a success
To the editor:
“The holiday season doesn’t start for me until we have The Arc Party,” stated a South Attleboro Knights of Columbus volunteer at the annual party.
With heartfelt gratitude, I wish to acknowledge the hard work and generosity of the South Attleboro Knights of Columbus & the Elks Lodge for making the holiday season brighter for hundreds of our neighbors with disabilities.
The South Attleboro Knights of Columbus began this holiday party tradition over 35 years ago as a way to give individuals served by The Arc of Bristol County who have very little and no one to share the holidays with, an exceptional celebration of holiday spirit. For those individuals and their families, this party is something they look forward to throughout the year.
Warm thanks to the kind volunteers who made this occasion so special. The music, the food, and the gifts were perfect, and we are most grateful. On behalf of the over two hundred individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families from The Arc of Bristol County who attended the holiday party on Friday, Dec. 6, I thank you and wish you a wonderful holiday season!
Michael Andrade,
president and CEO
The Arc of Bristol County
