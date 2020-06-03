Thank you Attleboro PD for your service
To the editor:
The world and our country have been turned upside down in the last few months and especially during the last week. We would like to thank Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney and the Attleboro police force for their good work in faithfully serving Attleboro through it all.
We appreciate all you do and keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ron and Mary Dupuis
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.