To the editor:
Thank you to all of the voters who supported me in this election.
Whether you voted for me or not, I hope you will be happy with the goals my administration is pursuing.
Normal government transactions keep our city moving forward efficiently and effectively delivering services to residents. But we also have a lot of transformational projects going on anyone can be excited about. It’s time to get back to work.
Paul Heroux
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.