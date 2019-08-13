Thank you Cpl. Consigli for celebrating Flag Day in Mansfield
To the editor:
Our Annual Flag Day Ceremony was a success with Mansfield’s Exalted Ruler John Griffin, Boy Scout Troop 51 and Girl Scout Troops 80260, 62370, 5463 participating, and a special guest speaker in the plaid shirt — World War II Veteran 95-year-old Cpl. Alfred Consigli of Upton, who served in the 774 Black Cat Tank Battalion of the U.S. Army.
Consigli served under Gen. George Patton and fought Hitler’s Army from 1944-1946. He shared some of his personal photo collection with us and shared his many memories of World War II.
What an honor for all of us to have met him.
Fifteen Scouts participated. Troop 51 Boy Scouts: Declan Beede, Danielle Garrahy, Patrick Connelly, Christopher Deckett, Ben Dury, Quinn Fitzpatrick, Owen Kobs; Troop 51 Scouts of BSA — two girls, Lauren Morley and Liz Deckett; Troop 80260 Girl Scouts: Kathryn Janssen, Sarah Harrington, Emma Garrahy; Troop 5463 Girl Scout Ella Harrington; Troop 62370, Chloe & Tyler Rottler.
Linda Mercier-Janssen
Mansfield
