On Easter Sunday everyone in my neighborhood woke up to find a bouquet of flowers attached to our mailboxes.
To say that everyone in the neighborhood (approximately 100 homes) was extremely and pleasantly surprised, that someone (our neighborhood Easter Bunny) would be so generous and kind to be this caring about others, is an understatement.
The neighbors I spoke with during the course of the day were enjoying the day in a much uplifted fashion, something that is in short supply these days given the current conditions all are dealing with regarding the coronavirus crisis.
As the story goes, one of our neighbors, who is enamored with the kind-heartedness of the Disney World theme, was feeling a bit down as a result of the current crisis. (See “Community spirit blooms,” by Michaela Aptt, April 14, City & Town)
So, this kind-hearted neighbor’s solution (to improve her spirits and those of all in the neighborhood) was to create more than 100 bouquets and distribute them throughout the neighborhood, with the help of her daughter and grandson, under the cover of darkness.
It always amazes me that when current conditions become difficult there are those caring and loving people who think of a way in which to bring some light into the lives of others. This is a trait we should all aspire to instead of feeling sorry for what we’re having to deal with.
So, I hope and pray that I speak for all our neighbors when I say thank you for giving my family and I a reason to reflect on just how blessed we all are, but too often fail to take the time to give this thought its due.
