Letter to the editor: Thank you everyone who helped make Mansfield truck event a success
To the editor:
The Mansfield Women of Today recently held there annual Touch a Truck at Mansfield Municipal Airport. It was a beautiful fall day and the airport was filled with hundreds of smiling families. There was music by DJ Nate Adams, a visit from Spider-Man, a petting zoo, along with over 35 trucks for the kids to explore.
The generous donations from those in attendance will fund many local charities, such as: Council on Aging Fuel Assistance, Hearts of Hope ,Mansfield Police, and Mansfield Fire Department. Also funds raised will provide holiday meals for needy families, and home-bound senior citizens.
This event would not be possible without the support of the Mansfield Airport Commission, Cavallo & Signoriello and the companies who donated trucks and drivers. Special thanks to the DPW, the Mansfield Police and Fire departments, Fine Landscaping, Cryan Landscaping, Peterbilt, Miller Recycling, Mobile Storage, Mansfield Post office, Bass Pro Shop, National Lumber, Fed Ex, and Dumpster by the Pros for providing their vehicles and personnel.
The Touch a Truck committee is grateful to all the volunteers, including Mansfield Rotary, our members, their husbands and families who helped to make this event possible.
Thank You
Co-Chairs Eileen Murray and Than Soares
