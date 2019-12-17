To the editor:
On Dec. 12, The Sun Chronicle published an article I submitted to the editor, with my comments and questions regarding the interview and selection process the search committee (selected by the town council) was utilizing to evaluate the semifinalists applying for the town manager’s position.
In the article I included questions I also forwarded directly to Council President Keith Lapointe with a request for his response to my questions.
Additionally, I stated in that article that upon receipt, I would disclose Mr. Lapointe’s response in a subsequent letter to the editor and this is submitted as my “follow-up”.
Mr. Lapointe satisfactorily responded, in an extremely timely and professional manner, providing a detailed explanation relative to how the interview and selection process utilized was chosen by the town council. While I am an individual who believes in complete transparency, the interview and selection process of semifinalists used by the screening committee differed slightly from the approach I might have taken. However I understand and accept Mr. Lapointe’s explanation.
In the course of our discussions, Mr. Lapointe informed me there will be a town council meeting to be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 23, where the screening committee will present the town council with three-five finalists for consideration by the town council, as the town’s first town manager
Then, during the week of Jan. 6-13 (date yet to be determined) there will be another town council meeting where the town council will interview each of the finalists. both of these meetings are open to the public.
At this meeting we, the residents, will have an opportunity to observe these interviews while also having the opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of our town council members. As an individual who believes in “giving credit where and when credit is due,” I commend Mr. Lapointe and the members of the council for this full transparency regarding these public meetings.
I strongly recommend that all residents attend these public meetings because all of us will be financially affected in the future by the finalist the town council ultimately extends an offer to as our town manager.
As a “townie,” who has lived in North Attleboro for three quarters of a century (and, has been affected by many changes I disagree with), it’s my belief that we need to take a more active role in monitoring how our town leaders conduct business on our behalf before any changes are made that we are then forced to live with.
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.