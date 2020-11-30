Thank you for ruining my Thanksgiving
To the editor:
Just when I was overly depressed by the pandemic something even worse appeared on the pages of this newspaper, a weekly column by Bob Foley. This can’t be true can it be? Haven’t we suffered enough pain over the past year? What qualifies him to have this column? How much crying and complaining did he do to the editor before he could not stand it anymore and relented?
First thing I will do every Friday is cut out Foley’s column and throw it in the trash where it belongs. We have had enough lies and pure BS from the guy in the White House on a national level for the past four years, and now we must suffer even more at the local level? No thanks!
Foley likes to skip over the truth at every turn. He’ll never talk about how Trump obstructed justice 10 times, as clearly stated in the Mueller report. Read it all Foley, not just the parts you can spin.
He goes on to attack Gov. Charlie Baker for not putting his party first over the lives of people, calling him a RINO. Seems like in Foley’s world, everyone is a liar and criminal with the exception of himself and the loser in the White House he kisses up to at very turn.
Even now, we all know Foley must think Donald Trump won the election, even though he got crushed by over 5 million votes. He puts down voting by mail because he would rather see people risk their health to cast their votes. Just how sick is that?
How about some of us out here with serious health issues that he implores to just show up with ID because its pretty simple to do in his small mind.
I was having a peaceful post Thanksgiving day until I read his column now I will have to double down on my blood pressure medication.
Foley quoted “Seinfeld” in his column. Well here is a George Costanza saying that describes both Foley and Trump perfectly. “It’s not a lie if you believe it.” This is how both their distorted minds work.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.