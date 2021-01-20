To the editor:
Thank you to Bill Gouveia for his touching column about the late Stephen Desfosses (“Norton officer touched many lives in community,” City & Town, Jan. 18)
His loss his me very hard, as we were classmates through the years, met again at reunions, cookouts, etc. He always had a smile, a kind word, and a story.
His friends and family meant everything to him. My heart goes out to his wife and children, along with all other family and friends. He was a good man, gone far too soon.
Please give your loved ones a hug, I think that’s the best tribute to Steve.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
