To the editor:
I’d like to send some appreciation to retiring Rep. Betty Poirier.
It seems appropriate to share this story in this time of polarization and voter suppression.
In 2008, the Massachusetts Legislature moved the presidential primary election from March 4 to Feb. 5. My 18th birthday was Feb. 10, so the move effectively disenfranchised me. As an idealistic high school student, I was heartbroken.
Rep. Poirier came to my high school for a Catholic Schools Week assembly, and I approached her with my dilemma.
When she asked who I was supporting, I hesitated. I figured that if I told a Republican-elected official that I was excited to vote in a Democratic primary, she wouldn’t do anything for me. She sensed my hesitation, and with a wry smile said, “Out with it!”. I admitted that I was excited to vote for Obama. Grinning larger, she said, “at least it’s not Hillary.”
I left the assembly thinking my quest for the vote was at an end, but I came home to an email from her saying that she had introduced a bill with an emergency preamble to permit 17 year olds to vote if they would have been 18 by the original primary date.
Her action taught me an important lesson. In introducing a piece of legislation (so specifically crafted for me), she showed that some things are more important than party affiliation. Ensuring the right to vote is one of them. Have a good retirement, Rep. Poirier!
Jayson Joyce
Franklin
