To the editor:
On behalf of the poll workers of Ward 6, I would like to thank the very caring and generous voter who ordered many boxes of delicious pizza delivered to us on election evening. It was so thoughtful of him and very much appreciated. We shared with everyone, including the staff at the Elks and the officers on duty.
Many of the workers had been working on this election for weeks prior to election day and we were so grateful to this very kind gentleman who refused to give his name. We hope he sees this thank you and understands how much this meant to all of us.
Thank you again,
Donna Bellerose
Ward 6-A Clerk
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.