Thank you Mansfield Officer David Kinahan
To the editor:
I wish to commend Patrolman David Kinahan of the Mansfield Police Department for his quick response to a minor fender-bender on Chauncy Street about 12:30 p.m. on Aug 15.
His professionalism and courtesy were second-to-none in comparison to all the police officers I came in contact with in my 35 years with the Mansfield Post Office.
Glenn Mott
Wrentham
