Thank you Plainville for saving a village
To the editor:
The article “Tenants assume control at parks,” by Tom Reilly (The Sun Chronicle, June 19, Page A1) highlighted the pending resident purchase of Brookside Village, and Sunset Acres mobile home parks.
Needless to say, such an endeavor by a group of retired seniors was a challenging undertaking.
As president of Brookside Village Residents Association, I would like to express our profound gratitude for the assistance and support provided by our Plainville town officials. Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson, Jeff Johnson, Brian Kelly and Stan Widak of the Board of Selectmen, and Town Planner Chris Yarworth, all enabled our team of vigorous elder citizens to achieve our goal.
The manner in which our town officials extended themselves on our behalf was especially meaningful when you factor in the current difficulties of town affairs which are exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, a major budget crisis, and ongoing issues related to our town’s water supply.
Town officials are often the target of criticism.
Conversely, it seems to me that we should recognize them for positive, constructive achievement. It’s been said that it “Takes a Village.” I would submit that here in Plainville, it took a Town, to save a Village.
We are proud to be part of a great little town.
Charles W. Smith.
Brookside Village
Plainville
