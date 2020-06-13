Thank you Sun Chronicle for great journalism
To the editor:
Thank you for Kayla Canne’s ‘It’s peace and love’ front page article in the Friday, June 12, edition of The Sun Chronicle.
This account of the power of human connection brought me to tears.
This is another reminder of what a treasure we have in The Sun Chronicle. Keep up the great work.
Kristen Magas
North Attleboro
