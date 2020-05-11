Thank you Sun Chronicle for keeping us informed
To the editor:
Regarding the editorial “Local journalism is never more vital — and endangered,” by The Seattle Times (April 16, The Sun Chronicle).
Because of the editorial, I want to say “Thank You!” to The Sun Chronicle for being the best source of local news and opinions on various subjects.
Keep up the good work! We need you.
Shirley MacPhee
Mansfield
