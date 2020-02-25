To the editor:
I just wanted to thank George W. Rhodes for a well written article about a local World War ll veteran, Bob Robichaud.(“Untold Memories,” Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23, Page A1)
I would like to thank Mr. Robichaud for sharing his story. We need to be reminded how much we owe to our veterans. Keep sharing these stories. Well done!
Kathleen Messier Attleboro
