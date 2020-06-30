To the editor:
I just want to compliment the staff at The Sun Chronicle for continuing to put out a high-quality newspaper during these challenging times.
The paper has always done an excellent job of covering local news in particular and continues to do so. I don’t know how much the staff has had to be reduced but those who are still working hard to cover and write and take photos of local events should be commended. I particularly want to single out Mark Stockwell for his always excellent and creative photos and Peter Gobis for writing so many stories about former and current local athletes to fill the sports pages when no sports were happening.
All those contacts from past years must have really come in handy!
Again, thank you to all for your efforts and keep up the good work.
Julie Holt
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.