To the editor:
I read a peculiar article in The Sun Chronicle today that made me think of the importance of letting my customers know how much I miss them.
I’ve had several of you call to ask when I will re-open and some of you have humorously had me talk to your wives over the phone as they attempted to give you a haircut. Those calls have been very enjoyable and have made the time go by a little easier.
The truth is I am as anxious as you are to get back to the shop. This is the first time in my adult life I am not earning my keep. However, I am asking you to be patient until the appropriate state guidance has been given for barber shops and hair salons. I would not think of risking you, my beloved customers, nor would I put my family’s health at risk by working outside of those guidelines.
More than anything I miss the banter and lively discussions we have and the many friends I’ve made and I know that the sacrifice we make today will make the future re-opening all the sweeter.
I so look forward to welcoming you all back. Until that time Stay Safe!
Abel Veiga
A&C Barber Shop
Attleboro
