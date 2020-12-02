Thank you to all who stepped up for Foxboro veterans
To the editor:
Thank you to our volunteers and donors who came together for the eighth year to simply thank our veterans with turkeys, homemade Whoopie Pies, squash and hundreds of handmade cards to say “Thank you for the sacrifices you and your family have made for us all.”
Dan St. Laurent, Foxboro Stop & Shop manager, generously stepped up again with the turkeys; volunteers from the South Foxboro Community Center made hundreds of Whoopie Pies; Taylor Elementary School’s army of kids led by Mrs. Sykes made hundreds of handmade cards showing our younger generation’s appreciation; Foxboro’s finest farmer Earl Ferguson grew over 125 squash for the packages; Larry Stern contributed personal swag bags for each veteran; Foxboro Jaycees were strong in setting up and handing out.
In addition, donations came in once again from caring friends and families across our town like Ginny Coppola, Tina Belanger, Charles and Jean Alberts, Gary Whitehouse and Deb and Mike Stewart, to make the day possible. Also, a huge shout out to Scott and Rob O’Donnell of the O’Donnell Brothers Homes who generously set aside $25 from every 2020 home sale and gave generously to our effort. Community roots second to none.
The reason we mention so many people is because we want our veterans to know the breadth of their support comes from so many in our community and they do it just because they want to with very little asking. Our community is stronger because of it.
Enjoy the holidays, be safe and thank you veterans for once again strengthening our community and giving us an opportunity to share with you.
With appreciation and until next year.
Jim DeVellis, Lynda Walsh and Ally Rodriguez
Friends of Foxboro Veterans
