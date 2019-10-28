To the editor:
The North Attleboro Cultural Council would like to thank everyone who contributed in some way to the success of the 2019 Summer Concert Series.
Financial support from concert underwriters DCD Automotive Holdings BOCH and the Downtown North Attleboro Business Group was crucial to funding four shows in full. Gold, silver, and bronze sponsors plus individual donors carried the day for the remaining balance.
Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and craftspeople, we had raffle prizes each week. And many attendees helped by adding to the donation bucket. We received assistance from town hall personnel, parks & rec, DPW, North TV, North Star Reporter, local food vendors, and DANA.
The residents who showed up each week to dance, watch, and chat are the reason we work so hard each year to bring entertainment to downtown. Every one of you should be proud of the part you played in creating a great summer of music and community. Looking forward to next year!
We are always seeking great band suggestions, so please send them our way.
Thank you for helping make downtown North Attleboro the place to be.
Deb Bettencourt
North Attleboro
