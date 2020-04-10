To the editor:
On behalf of our team of volunteers, our local delegation, city councilors past and present — we wanted to take this opportunity to say THANK YOU, Attleboro.
The results of our April 4 and 5 drive-through food donation weekend yielded more than $2,000 and hundreds of pounds of food to supply our local Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry, and the St. Joseph’s Food Cellar.
During these trying times, the ability to feed our families must be a top priority. In addition to the overwhelming donations of food, receiving organizations benefitted from much needed monetary gifts. This enables the food pantries to buy more food with increased purchase power.
Every day we are amazed on some level by our collective community using innovation, compassion, and desire to serve to create an impact on a local level. However, this past weekend, we had the honor of witnessing and participating in acts of kindness that highlighted our great city at its very best.
We are inspired. It is comforting to say the least to realize there are so many altruistic Attleboro folks fulfilling their own missions to turn a difficult story into a story of hope, support and collaboration. You are truly a unified community exemplified. Thank you for helping to deliver a message that no neighbor shall be left behind.
Community is everything to us. #LoveAttleboro #WeAreAllinThisTogether #FeedThePeople #COVID-19
Tara Major
Attleboro
