To the editor:
The 2019 Memorial Day Parade and ceremony was an exceptional success. The large participation from the residents and participants in the parade from Rehoboth was tremendous. The size of this year’s parade was the largest that I’ve seen since I’ve been Rehoboth Veterans Service Officer. The ceremony conducted at the Rehoboth Veterans’ Memorial was one the best in the last four years and the Rehoboth residents commitment added to its overall success. Honoring our fallen soldiers and their families is the true meaning of the holiday.
The town of Dighton’s selectmen made a move mid-June to keep their town parades in Dighton and they would use their middle school band for their town’s marching band and Rehoboth can use the D-R Marching Band for Rehoboth’s parade. On June 18, I concurred with their decision so the town of Rehoboth can maintain consistency on a yearly basis. Your participation was greatly appreciated
John “Jake” D. Kramer
Director of Veterans Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.