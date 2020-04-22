To the editor:
Thank you to the Attleboro police and fire departments for their service and response throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
We are in the midst of a pandemic the likes we have never seen and each of you are doing what you do best, putting your life and well being on the line for the greater good of the community.
I am sure there is apprehension and concern, but you are courageous and find a way to power through to keep this city safe in the face of this crisis.
It is, again, with the utmost sincerity and respect I say thank you. This comes not just from my capacity as a city councilor, but as a husband, father, and Attleboro resident. I don’t just thank you, but I thank your families as well for the sacrifice they make daily.
Keep up the good fight. Stay safe and know you have an entire city behind you.
With much appreciation and gratitude,
Jay DiLisio
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.