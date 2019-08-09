To the editor:
On Sunday, Aug. 4, a powerful microburst that caused countless downed trees, damaged homes, flooded streets and knocked out power, hit Attleboro and surrounding towns.
The Attleboro Fire Department responded to 62 emergency calls that day with the majority related to this intense storm.
Miraculously, amidst the devastation, only minor injuries resulted.
I would like to say thank you to the incredible group of Attleboro employees our city has who keep Attleboro running everyday and keep the city safe during times like this.
Thank you to all Attleboro firefighters, police officers, and workers at the DPW, forestry, park-recreation and water departments and to the working men and women of National Grid who together successfully investigated, identified, mitigated and removed the hazards from this unprecedented storm. Strong work by all.
Paul W. Jacques
