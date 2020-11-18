To the editor:
As a grandfather raising grandchildren I want to sincerely thank the North Attleboro Schools for how they have been handling the return to school of the students. Having two in the high school and my wife and I being 69 with underlying health conditions, it means a lot to us. Thank you for the safety and education you are providing.
My thanks is to the North Attleboro School Committee, the superintendent, the teachers and the staff for all you are doing and will continue to do. All your efforts mean a lot to our family and to many other families.
In our daily struggles it is easy to think of the discouraging things we see and hear, and focus on the bad stuff.
I thought it important to take a minute and say this sincere thank you to the North Attleboro Schools and all those who make it work. It truly takes a village to raise a child, and we are lucky to be a part of this village called the town of North Attleboro.
Richard Slowe
North Attleboro
