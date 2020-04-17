Thank you to our front-line workers
Dear doctors, nurses, firefighters, and police officers:
Thank you so much for risking your life to help other people. You guys always look on the bright side. This virus will hopefully end soon. This is hopefully the last time this ever happens. As long as everyone stays in their house or wears a mask if they have to go out, slowly the virus will stop. Thank you again.
Sincerely,
Emma Wilton
3rd Grade Hyman Fine Elementary School
